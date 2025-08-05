NFL Rookie Seems Destined For Potential Financial Disaster After Mansion Video Goes Viral: WATCH
Jeanty's rookie contract is worth just under $36 million.
NFL rookie Ashton Jeanty might want to hang onto his money instead of shopping for a mansion.
Jeanty was drafted sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders after an incredible career at Boise State.
The talented running back's four-year, fully-guaranteed rookie contract is worth just under $36 million, and includes a $22.746 million signing bonus due this year.
He has a lot of money coming his way, and he's already shopping for a nice place to live.
Ashton Jeanty goes mansion shopping after being drafted by the Raiders.
With Jeanty having a pocket full of money he was eager to spend, he decided to team up with Overtime SZN for a video of him shopping for a mansion.
How much do these mansions cost? North of $10 million and possibly upward of $20 million. To be fair, Jeanty admitted near the end of the video he didn't know if the mansions were actually in his "price range."
Spoiler alert: They're not (more on that later).
You can watch Jeanty hunt for a mega-mansion in Las Vegas below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Now, I want to make it clear that I'm not a hater, and I don't believe in telling other people how to spend their money. It's their cash and their life. They can do with it what they want, just like I will.
However, as someone who knows a tiny little bit about real estate and investing, I'm baffled by any rookie in the NFL even shopping for a mansion.
Jeanty will net somewhere around $20ish million from his rookie contract, according to some online tax calculators. Then there's the 3% he'll owe his NFL agent. Go ahead and shave another $1,076,874.36 off the gross value of his contract.
So, for the sake of argument, let's say Jeanty walks away netting a cool $20 million from his rookie contract over four years.
Buying a $15 million mansion represents 75% of the net earnings from his rookie deal. Is spending 75% of your first contract on a home a solid financial decision? Absolutely not, and we all know running backs generally have a short life in the league.
Furthermore, the real estate market in Las Vegas has ample options for really nice houses for under $1 million. Learn to live far below your means, and you'll set yourself up for success. That's a life lesson taught to you early in rural, working-class Wisconsin.
I'm also not the only one baffled by Jeanty's mansion shopping. Plenty in the comments felt the same way:
- If he’s trying to do this he needs a financial advisor ASAP!!
- 15 mil in Vegas is laughable waste of money bro.
- Rent a 2k apartment and call it a day!
- Buying a 15 million dollar home without even taking a NFL snap is just stupidity. The condo overlooking the strip for 2 million would be more idealistic.
- NFL rookies don’t make enough to afford multimillion dollar homes. NBA ballers yesss!!
- That real estate agent is salivating to get that deal done….. My man be smarter with that money …..
- I really hope this young man and other rookies alike becomes smart with their finances.
- Ashton man please hire a financial advisor
Save your money and live far below your means. You won't regret it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.