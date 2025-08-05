NFL Rookie Seems Destined For Potential Financial Disaster After Mansion Video Goes Viral: WATCH

NFL rookie Ashton Jeanty might want to hang onto his money instead of shopping for a mansion.

Jeanty was drafted sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders after an incredible career at Boise State.

The talented running back's four-year, fully-guaranteed rookie contract is worth just under $36 million, and includes a $22.746 million signing bonus due this year.

He has a lot of money coming his way, and he's already shopping for a nice place to live.

Ashton Jeanty goes mansion shopping after being drafted by the Raiders.

With Jeanty having a pocket full of money he was eager to spend, he decided to team up with Overtime SZN for a video of him shopping for a mansion.

How much do these mansions cost? North of $10 million and possibly upward of $20 million. To be fair, Jeanty admitted near the end of the video he didn't know if the mansions were actually in his "price range."

Spoiler alert: They're not (more on that later).

You can watch Jeanty hunt for a mega-mansion in Las Vegas below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, I want to make it clear that I'm not a hater, and I don't believe in telling other people how to spend their money. It's their cash and their life. They can do with it what they want, just like I will.

However, as someone who knows a tiny little bit about real estate and investing, I'm baffled by any rookie in the NFL even shopping for a mansion.

Jeanty will net somewhere around $20ish million from his rookie contract, according to some online tax calculators. Then there's the 3% he'll owe his NFL agent. Go ahead and shave another $1,076,874.36 off the gross value of his contract.

So, for the sake of argument, let's say Jeanty walks away netting a cool $20 million from his rookie contract over four years.

Buying a $15 million mansion represents 75% of the net earnings from his rookie deal. Is spending 75% of your first contract on a home a solid financial decision? Absolutely not, and we all know running backs generally have a short life in the league.

Furthermore, the real estate market in Las Vegas has ample options for really nice houses for under $1 million. Learn to live far below your means, and you'll set yourself up for success. That's a life lesson taught to you early in rural, working-class Wisconsin.

I'm also not the only one baffled by Jeanty's mansion shopping. Plenty in the comments felt the same way:

If he’s trying to do this he needs a financial advisor ASAP!!

15 mil in Vegas is laughable waste of money bro.

Rent a 2k apartment and call it a day!

Buying a 15 million dollar home without even taking a NFL snap is just stupidity. The condo overlooking the strip for 2 million would be more idealistic.

NFL rookies don’t make enough to afford multimillion dollar homes. NBA ballers yesss!!

That real estate agent is salivating to get that deal done….. My man be smarter with that money …..

I really hope this young man and other rookies alike becomes smart with their finances.

Ashton man please hire a financial advisor

Save your money and live far below your means. You won't regret it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.