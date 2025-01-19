Ashton Jeanty Endorses Deion Sanders As Cowboys' Next Head Coach As Rumors Continue To Swirl

Deion Sanders has not been formally interviewed by the Dallas Cowboys for their vacant head coaching position, and based on the most recent reports, it's not looking like he's going to be a part of that process. Nevertheless, those rumors will not be put to bed until the Cowboys officially hire their next head coach, and now Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has added a bit of fuel to the Deion to Dallas fire.

Jeanty will most likely be the first running back to have his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, and many mock drafts have him headed to Dallas, which he is already on record saying would be a dream scenario for him.

In a recent sitdown with Fox News Digital, Jeanty also made it sound like his real dream situation would be to play for a Cowboys team coached by Sanders.

"I think that would be a real great opportunity," Jeanty said when asked about the possibility of playing for Sanders in Dallas. "Coach Prime is great at just giving guys opportunity and using them to the best of their abilities. Kind of like Travis Hunter playing both ways. Most coaches wouldn’t do that. I think he would excel at the position."

Jeanty's endorsement of Sanders isn't solely based on his coaching style, playing for a coach who shares his Christian faith would be a bonus as well.

"Obviously, I’m a man of faith. He’s a man of faith. Having my previous head coach be a man of faith is a great thing. Having a great relationship you can see he has with his guys off the field as he does on the field," Jeanty explained.

The Heisman Trophy finalist spoke openly about his Christian faith throughout his standout senior season at Boise State, memorably saying that "I like to say that I’m a Christian cleverly disguised as an All-American running back."

As for the odds that Sanders is the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, well, they're considerably long at this point. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported that he'd be "very surprised" if Sanders gets scheduled for an interview for the vacant position.