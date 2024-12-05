A’s Stadium In Las Vegas Clears Final Major Hurdle

The final hurdle preventing the former Oakland Athletics from officially moving to Las Vegas was cleared on Thursday evening. Per ESPN, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority signed off on several documents necessary for the Athletics to complete their relocation process, including lease, non-relocation and development documents.

"It's a really significant day in Las Vegas," said the CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Steve Hill. "Today's a real milestone. I think we should recognize that and celebrate that."

"It's really an exciting day for the A's," Sandy Dean, Athletics board member, said. "We're grateful to everybody that helped us be here today."

There are a few other details that need to be determined, including an agreement with Clark County, where Las Vegas is located. Dean also said that discussions are ongoing with the county, but that all sides continue to progress towards a 2028 opening date for the new stadium.

"Clark County has been very receptive to our timeline," Dean said.

Las Vegas A's Move A Lot Closer To Reality

News broke recently that the estimated cost of the new stadium had increased by roughly $250 million thanks to inflation and other amenities to make the stadium more desirable. Those amenities include a system to cool the seats, and bring the lower bowl seats closer to the field.

The estimated $1.75 billion cost could even go higher based on interest rates or other factors. Dean also said that they believe they'll be able to handle increases as necessary.

"But we're also going to do our best to create a great ballpark and manage the costs the best we can," he said.

Hill said he believes the Athletics are "committed to the premier world-class stadium that is outlined in the law. They know that is what Las Vegas needs."

This is good news for MLB and for potential Vegas fans. The A's are stuck in a Sacramento limbo, set to play several seasons in a minor league stadium in brutal summer heat. It's not a tenable long-term solution, and despite the A's surprising signing of starting pitcher Luis Severino, it'll be tough to attract free agents to Sacramento. Getting the Vegas stadium done is a cleaner, simpler solution for all parties. Thursday's vote means the team can finally officially start the process.