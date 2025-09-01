A's Social Media Pokes Fun At Aaron Hernandez Mix-Up

Most fans saw Randy Moss - others say the infamous Aaron Hernandez.

Holy double-take — the thought of an Aaron Hernandez jersey in public is still jarring in 2025. And MLB's Athletics pulled off an unexpected Hernandez joke.

On Monday, the A’s social media team had some fun counting down to NFL Week 1, posting a shot of players rocking football jerseys. The highlight was a No. 81 Patriots jersey that instantly grabbed attention.

Some fans might’ve thought Aaron Hernandez, but it turned out to be Randy Moss — a clever, tongue-in-cheek post that played perfectly into the mix-up.

A's pitcher Sean Newcomb, wearing a No. 81 Patriots jersey, drew the most reactions, based on, you guessed it, former TE Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez, a onetime rising star whose career and life unraveled in a murder conviction, wore 81 for the Pats — a clear blot on the jersey's legacy.

Newcomb was wearing a Randy Moss jersey, but social media reacted to the idea of him showing up in a Hernandez jersey.

The A’s leaned into the humor of the situation — sharing a follow-up of them zooming in on the tag on Newcomb's jersey, which clearly ID’d it as a Moss jersey.

"So glad this was Randy Moss and not Aaron Hernandez," one fan reacted on X.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela