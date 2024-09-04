Aryna Sabalenka's Coach Rocks 'XX-XY' Hat At U.S. Open, Enrages Fans Who Want Men In Women's Sports

Jason Stacy, the fitness coach of two-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka, was spotted wearing an ‘XX-XY' hat at the U.S. Open. In other words, Stacy supports the idea that transgender athletes - biological men - have no place in women's sports.

The XX-XY Athletics brand was founded by former Levi's president Jennifer Sey earlier this year with the mission of protecting women's sports and spaces. Sey wrote an op-ed for OutKick in June about the company and what it stands for.

The brand, along with Stacy apparently, given the fact that he was wearing the hat, believes that there is a difference between males and females.

In the year 2024, that's somehow controversial to some, and the sight of him wearing the XX-XY hat enraged some tennis fans on social media.

While there was plenty of criticism directed at Stacy for his choice of hat, it's safe to say that he does not care given that this isn't the first time he's worn the hat. He wore the XX-XY Athletics hat during the Cincinnati Open last month during Sabalenka's straight-set win over Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka went on to beat American Jessica Pegula in the final to pick up her latest tournament win.

Sabalenka, who will play Emma Navarro in the semifinals on Thursday, liked a social media post shared by XX-XY Athletics showing Stacy wearing the brand's hat earlier this year.

OutKick has covered XX-XY Athletics in the past, including the brand being banned from TikTok advertising because they aired an advertisement showing biological males injuring females during sporting events.

XX-XY Athletics' mission statement reads verbatim: "We are unapologetic about our goal. We are here to protect women’s sports and spaces."

Whether it be a man, woman, or a fitness coach for one of the best tennis players on the planet, a person being pro-woman in women's sports should not be controversial whatsoever.

