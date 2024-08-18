Tennis Star's Coach Wears Hat Supporting Fairness In Women's Sports

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, ranked No. 3 in the world among female tennis players, reached the final of the Cincinnati Open by beating top-ranked Iga Świątek of Poland on Sunday.

Sabalenka dominated Świątek, winning in straight sets (6-3, 6-3).

That's a big story in the tennis world, but viewers noticed something very interesting during the broadcast on TV.

It's common for tennis broadcasts to show the players' coach's box, where the player's coaches sit (obviously). Usually, it's when the coaches are communicating with the players.

But there was something interesting about one of the coaches in the box on Sabelenka's side.

He was wearing a hat bearing the logo of XX-XY Athletics, a company dedicated to protecting women's sports.

OutKick has covered XX-XY Athletics in the past, including their ban from TikTok advertising because they aired an advertisement that showed biological males injuring females during athletic competitions.

The founder of the company, Jennifer Sey, has also written an op-ed for OutKick.

The mission statement on the company website states clearly: "We are unapologetic about our goal. We are here to protect women’s sports and spaces."

While the company's ultimate goal is to make and sell athletic apparel, Sey and the brand make it known that they fight to keep biological males out of women's sports.

That's a hot-button topic, particularly right now after the controversy at the Olympics where two boxers with XY chromosomes won gold medals in women's boxing.

More and more, people are speaking out against having people with XY chromosomes competing in women's sports because of the clear and obvious biologically-afforded physical advantages.

Seeing the coach of a top women's tennis player wearing a hat sending that message is a good sign that the tide is turning against the insanity of allowing biological males to compete in women's athletics.

Common sense, hopefully, is starting to win out.