Army Vet Harvests Potentially Record-Breaking 700-Pound Black Bear In Louisiana

Deron Santiny took up hunting whitetail deer in 2007 as a form of therapy. In the years since, the Iraq War veteran has tracked everything from elk to mule deer and antelope. But last month, Santiny harvested his biggest prize yet — a massive, 696-pound black bear in his home state of Louisiana.

In 2024, Louisiana allowed black bear hunting for the first time in more than 35 years. The animal's population was decimated in the mid-20th century, to the point where the Louisiana black bear, in particular, was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1992. Thanks to the efforts of conservationists, though, habitats have been restored to protect the bear, and it was removed from the list in 2016.

The state distributed only 11 tags this season. Most went to private landowners who helped repopulate the bears via a lottery system, and one went to the Healing Road Foundation, an organization that helps to heal and rehabilitate veterans through outdoor experiences.

That's when Santiny, a Purple Heart recipient, got the call.

Excited about the opportunity, he hurried to take the state's mandatory bear-hunting course, which gave tag holders information on bear anatomy, processing and food safety. It also provided some basic advice on how to hunt black bears — something Louisianans have been unable to do since 1987.

"It was about the bear habitat, what the bears do, how the bears live," Santiny told Outdoor Life. "And then it shows you where to shoot, because it’s not like hunting deer or elk where you just shoot them in the shoulder and take them out."

Army Veteran Details Louisiana Black Bear Hunt

Armed with the required knowledge and a .375 Winchester rifle, Santiny headed out to his box blind on the morning of Dec. 17 to try his hand at bagging a bear. Spotting nothing but a few deer all day, he decided to move to a new spot for the evening. Just before 5 p.m., while perched on an 18-foot ladder stand, Santiny saw the big guy coming.

"He came out, he looked like a Volkswagen Beetle coming out of the woods he was so big," the 54-year-old said. "I just sat there. When he put his head down, I turned around and grabbed the rifle and the rest is history."

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), most Louisiana black bears weigh around 450 to 500 pounds. So, at 696 pounds, Santiny's bear is an absolute specimen.

After the mandatory 60-day waiting period, the bear will be scored by the Boone and Crockett Club before it can officially hold the state record. B&C ranks black bear records according to skull size, not weight.

While Santiny's was the largest, a total of 10 bears — eight males and two females — were harvested during the three-week special season.

"We began the process of bringing back the Louisiana black bear from near extinction more than 30 years ago, and this year’s harvest is another step in showing how successful we’ve been in that," LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan said in a statement. "We are proud to give hunters and future hunters a chance to harvest a species once enjoyed by those who came before us. It’s a true testament to the importance of collaborative conservation."

According to the LDWF, all black bear lottery fees and license revenue will be reinvested directly into the Louisiana Black Bear Program. These funds will assist biologists in various bear management operations, including monitoring, habitat restoration, public education and population management.

