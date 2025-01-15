Hardy Teases New Song ‘Buck On The Wall’ That Honors His Late Grandfather & His Love For Hunting

It's no secret that Hardy is an avid hunter. The country music star sings about his love for the outdoors in many of his songs and regularly posts photos of the deer he harvests on social media. Now, Hardy is giving fans a little more background on why the sport means so much to him and his family.

On Monday, the Mississippi native teased an upcoming new song — called "Buck on the Wall" — that he wrote in honor of his late grandfather, who died just over a year ago.

"In 1989, he built our family a little cabin which we have used as our deer camp for the last 35 years, where there are 30-40 bucks mounted on the wall," Hardy wrote on social media.

"This fall/winter season is the first one he hasn’t been a part of, and I wish so bad he could’ve seen this deer, but I’m damn proud to keep our family tradition alive and keep putting bucks on the walls that he built. So this one’s for him. Love you Pop."

The award-winning singer/songwriter included a photo of his latest buck along with a picture of his grandma, smiling from ear to ear.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen Bags Huge Buck In Iowa For Second Year In A Row

Hardy mentions his affinity for hunting and fishing in several of his hit songs, including "REDNECKER," "UNAPOLOGETICALLY COUNTRY AS HELL," ".30-06," "I DON'T MISS" and the not-so-subtle "KILL SH!T TILL I DIE."

And, of course, he let us know in "SOLD OUT" that he "ain't afraid to throw a dead buck on my Instagram."

Hardy is true to his word.

Hardy released his most recent album, QUIT!!, in July 2024.

The 34-year-old has not yet announced a release date for his next installment, but he has several tour dates lined up on the summer music festival circuit beginning in April. Maybe fans will get a preview of "Buck on the Wall" then.

READ MORE FROM OUTKICK OUTDOORS