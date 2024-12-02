Army/Navy Game Tickets Are Shockingly Expensive

Tickets to the Army/Navy game next weekend are incredibly expensive.

The battle between the prestigious service academies is one of the best rivalries in all of college football. It's an opportunity for young men who will serve our country to first fight it out on the gridiron.

They're all on the same team when it comes to defending America, but for one afternoon a year, they're bitter enemies.

The game is being played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland - the home of the Commanders - on December 14th and people wanting to attend better be ready to spend a lot of money.

The median price to get into the game is around $940 with fees included on SeatGeek as of publication. The cheapest ticket is a staggering $463.

The most expensive ticket is north of $2,600.

That's simply a ton of cash for a college football game. For comparison, tickets to the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama could be found for around $230.

The cheapest tickets to watch the Black Knights and Midshipmen play in the frigid D.C. temps cost twice as much.

It just goes to show how much people care about this game. It's not loaded with guys going to the NFL. It's loaded with young men who will wear a much more important uniform once they graduate.

You can watch the Army/Navy game at 3:00 EST on CBS on December 14th. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.