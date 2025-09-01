Army Football Player Rescues Man After Brutal Car Crash, Heroic Video Is Incredible: WATCH

Army football player Larry Pickett Jr. showed no fear when saving a man following a car crash.

West Point took to X late Sunday night to announce that the sophomore safety saved a man following a car wreck.

"We're proud of the heroic actions taken Saturday night by Cadet Larry Pickett Jr, a second-year cadet & @ArmyWP_Football player, & his father who are seen pulling a driver to safety in a video online taken by the family. Their actions are the embodiment of the @USArmy Values," the prestigious service academy tweeted.

The crash occurred on Route 9W in Fort Montgomery, New York, according to WTVD.

Larry Pickett Jr. saves man following car crash.

Viral footage of the scary crash shows a vehicle smashed into a tree and smoking as downed power lines sparked right next to it.

Pickett and his father can be seen on video rushing to get the man to safety and cleared of the danger zone. The Army football player and his dad both helped carry the crash victim, who appeared to be unconscious.

You can watch the stunning and heroic actions unfold in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We use the hero a lot these days. It's incredibly over-used. No, not everyone is a hero. In fact, when we act that way, all we're really doing is water down the meaning of the word for actual heroes.

Having said that, this is a shining example of a heroic action. Larry Pickett is just a sophomore in college, and showed more guts and quick-thinking than most people do in a lifetime.

No hesitation. No surrender.

He saw a man in crisis and rushed in and took care of the situation. That's the exact kind of man I want as an officer leading America's soldiers.

The video perfectly captures what the best of America is when we lay it out on the line for other people.

Props to Pickett and his father for stepping up to the plate. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.