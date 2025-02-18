Arlo White Makes Bold Proclamation About Leaving Premier League For LIV Golf Broadcast Role

LIV Golf made a number of splash signings during the circuit's early days in 2022 including the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, just to name a few. While player signings understandably garnered most of the attention as LIV was trying to get off and running, Arlo White joining the broadcast team was largely overlooked despite it being a major move in the TV world.

When it comes to the most recognizable voices in all sports around the globe, at least for the last decade or so, White may top that list as NBC's lead analyst for the Premier League, the most-popular and powerful sports league on Earth.

White took over as the network's lead analyst full-time in 2014 and was the voice soccer fans around the planet heard during countless memorable moments from Premier League action. Funny enough, one of his most-memorable moments in the booth came just weeks before he left the Premier League for LIV Golf.

White was on the call for Manchester City's league-clinching, come-from-behind win over Aston Villa in May 2022, and then made the jump to the golf world.

He went from the peak of the tallest mountaintop in global sports to the lead voice of a start-up golf league that was a giant question mark, yet he looks back on it now as the best decision he ever made.

"I was coming to the end of a contract with NBC doing the Premier League," White recently told Mirror Sport. "Previously, we had offered deals quickly after the rights had been awarded, nobody had been contacted and in this industry you don’t want to leave yourself high and dry without a contract with anybody.

"My agent said have you ever thought about golf and that is when he mentioned LIV. Within days I was in contact with LIV and we got on. I haven’t looked back since it has been the best decision I ever made."

On the surface, leaving one of the top public-facing jobs tied to the biggest sports league in the world seems questionable, but nothing about White's comments should come as a surprise.

On top of White's claim that his deal with NBC was running out, it's safe to assume that LIV Golf, a league solely funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), is paying White incredibly well.

His contract and salary have not been disclosed, but it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which White asked for x-amount of years and dollars, and LIV Golf simply said yes.

White also went from covering the Premier League which spans from mid-August to late-May to being the voice of LIV Golf, which has a 14-event schedule with week-long breaks that expands from February to August.