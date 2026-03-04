Breaking: Arkansas Announces Significant Partnership With Tyson Foods, Including New Uniform Patch Logos

These new deals will be pivotal for college athletic departments moving forward, with Arkansas becoming the latest in its sponsorship with Tyson Foods.

As the college athletics landscape continues to change, schools are continuing to find new sources of income, which include sponsorship deals that are now shown on football jerseys.

After the NCAA passed a rule allowing schools to promote their new sponsors on the field and on athletic jerseys, there have been plenty of athletic departments looking for ways to raise additional revenue.

Now, schools are starting to sell major advertising deals to the most suitable, but also the biggest companies that will help increase that revenue flow.

According to multiple sources, Arkansas has signed an exclusive deal with Tyson Foods, with Razorbacks donor John Tyson part of the monumental deal for the athletic department.

As part of the most comprehensive partnership in college sports history, Tyson Foods will be integrated across Razorbacks Athletics through a comprehensive set of brand assets, including:

Official Protein of the Arkansas Razorbacks

Logo placement on fields and courts across sports venues

Media backdrops at press conferences and broadcast facilities

Brand Ambassador programs engaging Arkansas student-athletes

"This historic sponsorship is transformative for Razorback Athletics. For decades, Tyson Foods has been more than a corporate partner—they are an integral part of the Arkansas story, Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said about the deal. "Having Tyson Foods incorporated across our varsity teams and venues sends a powerful message about the caliber of our programs and the type of talent we can bring to the University. We are grateful for our continued partnership and thrilled to showcase this collaboration to the nation every time our teams compete."

The terms of the agreement have yet to be announced, but the Tyson logo will appear on all 19 men’s and women’s varsity Razorback teams starting in the 2026-27 athletic season.

Now, we wait to see which other schools will look towards outside investors to help fund this new era of college athletics.