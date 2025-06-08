Arkansas Players Celebrate CWS Berth Against Tennessee By Jumping Into 'Lake Norm'; Antibiotics Will Be Needed

The highly-anticipated Super Regional matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee turned out to be a dud Sunday afternoon in terms of competitive baseball. But, the postgame celebration for the Razorbacks was a top-notch effort on their way to Omaha for the College World Series.

As fans raced into the ‘Hog-Pen’ on Sunday morning, looking to get the best possible seat for game two of the NCAA super regional, it turned into a big Razorback party inside Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. There was certainly enough cold beer to go around, as fans started tailgating in the early morning hours outside the stadium.

What they saw when the game finally got going this afternoon was probably not what they had envisioned before the series began Saturday evening. After a close win in the opening game, Arkansas clinched a spot in the College World Series on Sunday evening after throttling Tennessee 11-4.

This led to plenty of postgame celebrations, while fans were also booking their trip to Omaha to watch their team play, starting next weekend.

But in the aftermath of ending Tennessee's season, and clinching a spot in the CWS, Arkansas players had a unique way of celebrating the win with fans inside the stadium, and outside.

In something that you rarely see in college baseball, Arkansas players made their way from the field to the concourse, jumping into the arms of awaiting fans. But, they didn’t stop in just one section. No, they made their way around the entire stadium, making sure every fan got to experience the moment with them.

While that would've been a great way to end the festivities, the Razorbacks had one more item to check off the list during their postgame celebration.

Exiting the stadium and making their way around to what could only be described as a ditch-water runoff, the entire Razorbacks team looked as though they were ready to take a dive into the muddy overflow.

Turns out, there was only one player who decided to make the leap, going full belly-flop into ‘Lake Norm’, and that was Steele Eaves. As Arkansas fans cheered on, Steele did a nice 360-degree spin into the bacteria-filled water.

But, I love the commitment.

Judging by some of the comments from Arkansas fans who are familiar with the area, it sounds as though one player will need some type of antibiotic shot in the immediate aftermath of his swim.

As for the Razorbacks, they are headed to the College World Series, and Omaha will be swarming with Arkansas fans that will surely take over the town.

Bring on the CWS, and stay away from that pond in Fayetteville.