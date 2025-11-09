Arkansas Player Airballed 3-Pointer But Didn’t Miss Michigan State Fan With Towel

One of the worst fouls in Arkansas’ men’s college basketball game against Michigan State didn’t even happen on the court.

On Saturday, the Razorbacks visited East Lansing to take on the Spartans (it’s great to have college basketball back, am I right?). Tom Izzo beat coaching nemesis John Calipari in this SEC Big Ten matchup, 69-66.

As can be expected in a game coached by these two legends, there were a lot of fouls in this game ( a combined 36 to be exact ). But there’s one that won’t show up in the box score.

After the game was over, 6’ 10" senior Trevon Brazile was walking towards the tunnel with a towel wrapped around his neck. Just seconds before, Brazile had airballed a potential game-tying three and the students were yelling "airball" to remind him (as if he would have forgotten).

In the middle of these chants, he brought that towel around to one side of his body and whacked a Spartans student in the face.

Was this on purpose? It’s hard to say. Yes, the students were being obnoxious (what else is new?), and the swing does seem rather intentional. After all, that didn’t look like the most natural arms swings of all time.

But you can’t definitively accuse him of anything there — other than having a long wingspan. Let’s just be thankful nothing escalated after this, because that could have gotten ugly. Both students and other players looked ready to recreate the infamous "Malice at the Palace" incident.

Arkansas dropped to 1-1, while Michigan State improved to 2-0.