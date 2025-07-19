Arkansas Will Have A 30-Year-Old Wide Receiver This Fall

Fun fact: Monte Harrison was part of the Marlins-Brewers trade that brought Christian Yelich to Milwaukee in 2018

Move over, fifth-year seniors and COVID redshirts, there's a new sheriff in NCAA town.

You read that right, folks. Arkansas wide receiver Monte Harrison will be turning the big 3-0 on Aug. 10, just in time for the Razorbacks' 2025 campaign.

My favorite part about all of this, maybe even more than the "Christian Yelich trade" tidbit, is that he's only a SOPHOMORE.

That means this dude could conceivably play college football until he is 32 years old.

For crying out loud, he's the same age as Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes!

I thought it was bad when Miami had a ninth-year senior, Cam McCormick, at tight end.

Here's a good rule of thumb: if you can legally rent a car, you should probably update your resume and get the hell out of college football.

I'll make an obvious exception for the Mormon missionaries at BYU, but outside the great state of Utah, you might want to memorize those LinkedIn log-in credentials.

I don't even blame the kids (or adults, rather). This is all at the feet of the NCAA.

They can't even figure out how to properly pay the players, so, of course, they're letting AARP recipients play with 18-year-olds.

It looks like the fine folks on X agree with my assessment of this being absolute lunacy on the part of the governing bodies of college football.

Others also saw the humor in the fact that a grown-ass man in his 30s will be playing "college" football this fall.

I used to hear stories about 50-year-old military vets coming back to college to play Division II ball, but this is big-boy SEC football being played here.

I can't wait until players with a year or two of eligibility can come back and play for their former schools.

The Gators might need a little help in the receiver room next year. Maybe we can give Percy Harvin a call.

Until then, I will have to make due by watching a man who was alive during Bill Clinton's first term in office catching passes in the SEC.

College football in 2025, ladies and gentlemen!