The Arizona Wildcats Have An Unbelievable MC Hammer Connection

I didn't expect MC Hammer to make an appearance on this college football Saturday, but that's part of the fun; you never know what might come up.

In this case, it was an unbelievable connection that the Arizona Wildcats have to the parachute pants-wearing "U Can't Touch This" singer.

MC Hammer was scheduled to attend Saturday's game between the Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes and beforehand it was getting reported as: "MC Hammer is going to support his ol' buddy Deion Sanders." No surprise there. Coach Prime and MC Hammer are known to be buds because they were conquering their respective fields around the same time (Deion conquered his a bit longer).

Nothing wild about that. That's a big thing to do for celebrities these days. Stand on the sidelines at a Buffaloes game.

But it turns out that the Wildcats have a connection that absolutely blew people's minds.

It turns out that Wildcats running backs coach Alonzo Carter used to be Hammer's lead dancer and choreographer.

Carter wasn't his choreographer when he was doing Geico commercials. He was in that role from 1988 to 1995, when MC Hammer was at the apex of his MC Hammer-iest.

He even choreographed the video for "U Can't Touch This." That means that he's responsible for that dance that has caused many a drunken uncle to pull a groin at a wedding.

Unreal.

What a tidbit to have in your back pocket for any kind of ice-breaker activity or crappy, boring dinner party.

"Oh, cool; your kids play travel soccer. Awesome… yeah, I came up with the "U Can't Touch This Dance."

Unfortunately, for the Wildcats, this revelation was the coolest thing that happened to them all day, because, on the field, they got completely waxed by Colorado. They lost 34-7 to drop the Wildcats to 3-4, while the Buffaloes are still very much in the race for the Big 12 title with a 5-2 record.