ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham Roasts Value Of Preseason Polls

Kenny Dillingham is already one of college football's best coaches.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Dillingham was within a few bad officiating calls of taking the Arizona State Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff semifinal. His Sun Devils team controlled the vaunted Texas Longhorns, racking up 510 yards of offense against a dominant SEC defense. Impressive, for a team playing against an unbeatable conference with the country's toughest defenses. Had the officials correctly called targeting against the Longhorns, ASU would have advanced in overtime.

Still, an incredibly successful season for a team voted in the preseason to finish last in the newly-expanded Big 12 Conference. Without question, one of the best coaching jobs by any head coach in the country.

Suddenly entering 2025, expectations for the Sun Devils are much higher. Without a clearly dominant team in the Big 12, ASU might be the favorite to win the conference. Preseason polls have completely flipped. After the 2024 season when they were picked to finish 16th in the Big 12, the newly released Coaches Poll has ASU 11th nationally.

Dillingham thinks it's hilarious.

Kenny Dillingham Doesn't Put Much Stock In Preseason Polls

Speaking to reporters after a recent practice, Dillingham, with his trademark sarcasm, said he doesn't put much stuck in the preseason polls. After being told that the Sun Devils sit 11th in the coaches poll, Dillingham quickly deadpanned: "Polls are always accurate so we should really lean into it."

Obviously, the preseason poll was wildly off base about ASU in 2024. Dillingham knows that better than anyone. And for a program that didn't exactly set the world on fire with its recruiting class and can't compete with the NIL budget of teams like the Texas A&M Aggies or Ohio State Buckeyes, returning to the playoff will take a Herculean effort.

Dillingham's right not to want his players to be sucked into hype or buy into their own rankings ahead of the season. ASU shocked the college football world in 2024 by staying hungry and motivated. Acting as though they've won games simply by showing up might work for other, more talent-rich teams. But not necessarily at ASU. At least, not yet.

The Sun Devils open the season Aug. 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, before traveling down south to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. With road games at Baylor, Utah and Colorado, winning another conference championship won't be easy. Or maybe for the 11th best team in the country, it would be.