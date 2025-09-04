Major College Football Program Roasted For Strange Tactic In Practice: WATCH

Arizona State's football team must not have access to a PA system or large speakers.

The Sun Devils are currently sitting at 1-0 after starting the season with a 38-19 win over Northern Arizona.

Next up is a trip to Starkville to play Mississippi State this Saturday, and ASU's prep feels a bit off.

Arizona State brings weak cowbells to practice preparing for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are known for having fans pack Davis Wade Stadium with cowbells to create a unique college football environment.

It's really cool to see fans shake the cowbells, and it's noise visiting teams have to be ready to deal with. How should you do that?

By pumping in the sound of cowbells through a facility's sound system. Well, you'd think that, anyway.

That's not what ASU is doing. They have staffers just walking around shaking cowbells, and the video is hilarious.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This has to be the most inefficient way to prepare for MSU's cowbells that I can think of. Did someone cut the power to the stadium? Does the local best buy no longer sell sound systems? This just isn't going to cut it, and I'm not alone in my assessment.

The comments are roasting the Sun Devils.

Arizona State is a much better football team on paper than MSU, but I have to say, this gives me a bit of pause believing they're going to roll into Starkville and dominate this weekend.

If they can't figure out how to efficiently pump the noise of cowbells into practice, then what the hell else can't Kenny Dillingham and his program figure out?

Tough look for Kenny and his guys.

You can watch Arizona State/Mississippi State at 7:30 EST on ESPN2. It will be fascinating to see if this ridiculous tactic did the Sun Devils any good. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.