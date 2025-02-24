Arizona State's Top Scorer Kicked Off Team After Multiple Ejections And Headbutt

Arizona State's season has gone from bad to worse as the Sun Devils have officially announced that leading scorer BJ Freeman is no longer with the program after a rather turbulent stretch on the court.

Freeman, who began his college hoops career at UW-Milwaukee, was averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game while playing under 29 minutes per contest. While he had his moments in terms of play this season, it's been his antics that he's become most known for, which is never a good thing.

During Colorado's trip to Arizona State on January 4, Freeman was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game after appearing to catch a Buffaloes' player below the belt. Less than a month later, Freeman was ejected during the Sun Devils' home loss to Arizona after headbutting Wildcats' star Caleb Love.

After two ejections, Freeman was suspended for Arizona State's loss at Oklahoma State on February 9 as well.

The writing has been very much on the wall that Freeman and Arizona State haven't exactly been seeing eye to eye, so head coach Bobby Hurley has already ripped off the bandaid and booted him from his team.

Despite Freeman's short fuse, his numbers when he's on the floor are strong, therefore he'll inevitably find his third team in four years via the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils are the second-worst team in the Big 12 behind only Colorado and won't be playing any form of postseason basketball barring some other-worldly run in the conference tournament in a couple of weeks.

Hurley is in his 10th season in Tempe and is on his way to his second-consecutive losing season. The Sun Devils have made the NCAA Tournament just once since the 2018-19 campaign.