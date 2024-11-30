Arizona Coach Splits His Forehead Open After Trying To Fire Up Helmeted Player With Head-Butt

Have you ever been so fired up that you'd head-butt a dude wearing a football helmet with your bare forehead so hard that you split it open, then your team went out and got blown out by their biggest rival?

Me neither, but Arizona Wildcats defensive assistant Chuck Cecil can now say that he has after doing it Saturday afternoon before his team took on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Cecil — who according to his bio on the program's website, has coached at both the NFL and college levels, and was the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator at one point — was doing his job before the game and trying to get the boys fired up for the big rivalry game against the Sun Devils.

And how better to do that than by knocking skulls?!

I can think of a lot of ways — especially when the other dude is wearing a brain bucket ‚ but skull knocking is what Cecil went with while firing up defensive back Owen Cross.

Ow, ow, ow… get that man a Band-Aid brand Flintstones Band-Aid, STAT!

He hit that dude's helmet hard. I'm legitimately surprised that he doesn't have the Riddell logo stamped into his forehead backward after that one.

The worst part about all of this — aside from the whole thing about headbutting a dude with a helmet on so hard that you break the skin — is that there weren't enough head-butts in the world to get the Wildcats fired up enough to keep that game against the No. 16 Sun Devils close.

Arizona wound up getting blown out by a score of 49-7, which leaves the Wildcats with a 4-8 record on the year.

Now, that the season is over, someone do Chuck Cecil a favor and get that poor guy some ice for the goose egg he's going to have on his forehead in the morning.