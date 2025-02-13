Arizona May Pass Bill Allowing A BYOB Policy At Golf Courses To Battle Inflation

Arizona is already a destination state for any golfer. Not only do you have an absurd amount of accessible golf courses, but you have golf weather year-round. Well, believe it or not, the golf scene in The Grand Canyon State may get even better if a bill related to a BYOB policy gets passed.

While Arizona may pride itself on being among the best golf states in the U.S., it also appreciates its golf, and shows that appreciation with some very high greens fees. This BYOB policy would help the money-conscious golfers in the state save some money, at least that's the pitch Rep. Alexander Kolodin (R) made while presenting House Bill 2411.

"It does annoy me, as a member of the Legislature," Kolodin said, according to Golfweek. "People are out on the course to relax and have a good time and it's not a good look to have lawmakers blamed for dampening their spirits."

With the proposed bill centered around the idea of saving money, Kolodin dubbed it ‘the Inflation Reduction Act of 2025.’

Are there other avenues in which lawmakers could/should attack inflation instead of a BYOB policy that could allow golfers to get drunk for cheaper? Yes. But is there a cooler one? Nope.

It's worth noting that the bill is not a mandate for a BYOB policy, course operators would have to allow it. The vast majority wouldn't, but the handful of public courses that might could certainly see an uptick in play.

For the non-golfers out there, bringing your own booze to the majority of golf courses around the country is a no-no. Not only are you expected to pay a green fee plus a cart fee if you're not a walker, but if you're a drinker, you're supposed to buy the course's overpriced alcohol as well.

We've all snuck a beer or 12 in our golf bag to save some coin while on the course, but a policy like this where you could willingly just bring your own cooler to a course and not feel shame would be truly liberating.