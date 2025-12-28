This Argument For SEC Superiority Might Be The Dumbest You'll Ever See

Are lower-tier SEC teams world beaters, or truly bad? This fan can't decide.

SEC fans suffer from a serious superiority complex, and its fans offer many unfounded arguments for why every team in that conference is definitely — infinitely — better than everyone else.

But today, one fan offered the most absurd argument of all.

The argument goes that because the SEC has unmatched depth between its best and worst teams, a bad SEC team could beat a good team any time they lined up.

But once again, bowl season is proving that this idea falls apart.

The SEC is currently 1-3 in bowl games, not counting the Alabama-Oklahoma CFP result (those cancel each other out), with the following schools losing their last matchup of the year.

Yes, some of these SEC teams were missing starters, but at this time of year, everyone is. SEC teams lost these games, even though they are advertised as Goliaths of the sport.

But here is what one fan had to say about that slate of results.

Wow. It’s really hard to make such little sense in a tweet. That last sentence doesn’t even connect to the first paragraph.

The argument is that these were the better teams the other conferences each had to offer, so that’s why the SEC teams lost. But if that’s the case, isn’t that an admission that SEC teams aren’t all they’re cracked up to be?

SEC fans can’t decide whether they want to frame all bottom-tier teams in the conference as juggernauts or lackluster. To them, it doesn’t matter, because blindly defending their conference’s fake superiority is the top priority.

Being illogical just means more!