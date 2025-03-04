Texas' Arch Manning Is Now In The Uber Business

While Arch Manning did not get into the NIL game during his first two years at Texas, the Longhorns quarterback is certainly cashing-in on his star power as the starting quarterback. In his latest NIL deal, Manning has signed with Uber.

It was well-known that Arch Manning would wait until he was the face of Texas football to start taking on NIL deals that were stacking up over the past few years. Now that he is QB-1 for the Longhorns, it's full-steam ahead when it comes to partnering with companies across the country.

In the newest deal for the star quarterback, Arch has partnered with Uber for its new self-driving taxis, appearing in a new commercial on social media with his father Cooper and grandfather Archie Manning.

The ad, which shows a comedic side to the Manning family, is centered around Uber's launch of self-driving vehicles in the Austin, Texas area. According to a release, Uber has teamed up with Waymo to offer a fleet of autonomous rides in Austin, which is the second city to offer these driverless cars, joining Phoenix.

As you can tell in the advertisement posted on social media, the Texas quarterback had a good time cutting it up with his father and grandfather. During one portion of the ad, Cooper Manning asks his son if he Ubers to class, poking fun at Arch and receiving numerous parking tickets on the University of Texas campus.

This is only the start for Arch Manning when it comes to NIL deals, with his family taking a very serious role in the companies he partners with.

As we continue to get closer to the season, you can expect to see a lot more of the Texas quarterback partaking in these NIL deals, especially since he will be one of the most notable names in college football.

If this is what we can expect from Manning when it comes to partnerships, the sky is the limit for how much money he will make during his time as the Texas starting quarterback.