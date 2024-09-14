Arch Manning Takes Over At QB For Texas, Immediately Scores Rushing, Passing TD

Arch Manning took over at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday against the University of Texas at San Antonio and immediately looked the part.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game in the second quarter after running down the field in obvious pain and collapsing after a handoff. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian described the injury as a "strained abdomen," though did not specify how much time Ewers would miss.

Enter Arch Manning. The 19-year-old came in and immediately threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr.

On the very next drive, Manning looked even better. On a read option play, Manning kept the ball and took off. 67-yards later, he pulled up with a huge rushing touchdown.

About as good a start as you could hope for from Manning.

Arch Manning Lives Up To Potential In Dominant Texas Performance

The Longhorns jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime, pushing it to 42-7 late in the third quarter. Once again, Manning was heavily involved. With just more than 11 minutes left in the third, Manning dropped back and put a beautifully thrown deep ball in the perfect spot to a wide open Ryan Wingo for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

By the end of the third, Manning was 7-of-10 for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns, along with that 67-yard touchdown run. If Ewers is out for an extended period of time, Longhorns fans have to be optimistic after Saturday's performance that Manning can help keep Texas' playoff and SEC Championship hopes alive.