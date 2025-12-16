Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Future, Shows Great Maturity

Arch Manning was outstanding down the stretch after a slow start to the season

Arch Manning reportedly still has some college ball left in him.

The Texas Longhorns QB started the year slowly before exploding down the stretch and justifying much of the hype surrounding him.

There's been serious speculation that he could be one of the first QBs off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially due to the weakness of the class.

However, that reportedly won't be happening.

Arch Manning set to return to Texas

It was reported Monday by 247Sports that the star quarterback will return for the 2026 season in Austin. It always appeared that was the likely outcome, and it's now been reported for the first time that Arch has made a decision.

Texas, once again, will be loaded with talent in 2026 and enter the season as a favorite in the SEC and for the national title.

This decision from Arch Manning shows one thing:

Maturity.

Despite the fact he could be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he's still not ready to play in the NFL. The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning still has a lot of development to work through.

Better to do it with Steve Sarkisian overseeing it in college than wasting away as a backup or being thrown to the wolves before being ready.

Many college athletes rush towards the money, whether by transferring for NIL checks or getting to the NFL as fast as possible.

It becomes a short-sighted decision for many. Chasing more money doesn't always work out the best for everyone.

Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee and ended up leading a 3-9 UCLA team near the bottom of the Big Ten. Arch could have transferred from Texas when sitting behind Quinn Ewers.

He didn't.

The talented dual-threat QB waited his turn as he developed as the backup. Then, when he got his chance, he proved he could get the job done.

Arch finished the regular season with 2,942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He tacked on another 244 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. That's outstanding by any and all metrics.

He also played lights out in an early November game against Vanderbilt as he threw for three touchdowns and 328 yards on 25/33 passing.

It took some time for him to get the engine oiled up and running, but once he did, the doubters quickly went quiet.

Imagine what Arch could be with another year of college football under his belt.

In an era of limited loyalty and even more limited long-term thinking, it's refreshing to see Arch Manning is set for more action in college football. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.