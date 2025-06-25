Arch Manning's Dad Debunks Common Belief About Texas QB, Sets Record Straight

How much influence did Peyton and Eli Manning have on Texas QB Arch Manning?

Arch Manning is now the unquestioned QB1 of the Texas Longhorns after spending the past two seasons as QB2 behind Quinn Ewers.

He's already the Heisman favorite in some gambling odds, despite never being an unquestioned starter. The dual-threat QB did start some games when Ewers was hurt.

Manning threw for 939 yards last season and nine touchdowns, and also rushed for four touchdowns. It's now his show in Austin.

Cooper Manning sets record straight on Arch and his development.

There's long been a belief that Arch was greatly influenced and mentored by his uncles Eli and Peyton. It's not hard to understand why people ran with that theory. Peyton Manning was an NFL superstar with two Super Bowl rings, and while Eli was never at the same level, he also won two rings with Giants.

Yet, is it true his NFL uncles are responsible for his development? It sounds like it's mostly fiction.

Cooper told The Athletic the following when talking about the impact Eli and Peyton had on his son:

"As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton. I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. He is coming in this year. Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally. Arch would see them at the Manning Passing Academy and may see ’em at Mardi Gras, but that’s like five nights in a year, so it’s hard to say whether he’s ‘like them or like someone else.’ I do think you can pick up little pieces of people that you like. Arch is probably just as likely to pick up a habit of Patrick Mahomes as he is of Eli with things that you just like about people and the way they handle themselves. And fortunately, anybody who watches anything can get more exposure to players they like and want to mimic."

Arch's mother Ellen echoed her husband's thoughts, and told the outlet that "really, Coop taught Arch how to play football."

You can't blame anyone who believed Eli and Peyton were responsible for Arch's development. Again, the two men won multiple Super Bowls and they're his uncle.

It's not exactly a stretch to believe. Yet, Cooper says it's absolutely not true, and as far as he knows, Eli has never seen Arch play a college or high school game.

Now, that is a wild thing to think about, but he'll certainly have plenty of chances this upcoming season.

Texas opens the season August 30th against Ohio State. Let me know what you think of Arch's prospects this season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.