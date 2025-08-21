Arch Manning Left Stunned By Wild Magic Trick At Texas Team Meeting

The Longhorns were the latest team to be stunned by magic tricks

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are gearing up for what could certainly be the biggest game of the college football season when they open their 2025 slate against the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

But first, they took some time to have their minds blown by magic.

Magician Carl Michael has performed for numerous teams over the years, and he recently did so for the Longhorns.

Michael did several unbelievable tricks before he called on the Longhorns' starting quarterback to give him a hand by handling calculator duties.

He asked Manning to put in the number of his all-time favorite athlete (would be a fun time to become the favorite nephew of Uncle Peyton or Uncle Eli). Then he was asked to add the number of his favorite athlete when he was a kid, which was LeBron James, specifically when he was wearing No. 6.

They added in several completely random numbers until Arch was left with one big number.

Michael asked the team to look up the capacity of Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, and a stunned Manning realized that it was 100,119.

That was the same number that was on his calculator, and if that wasn't wild enough, Michael revealed that the number had been on the whiteboard the entire time.

I love this stuff. I'm not exactly sure how being witnesses to top-tier magic translates on the field, but it must, or teams wouldn't do it.

Just once, I'd like to hear a player credit this sort of thing directly.

"Yeah, I just went up for and came down with the game-winning pick… don't think I could've done it if we hadn't had a guy come into our meeting and had me draw a bunch of cards, the numbers of which happened to make my social security number and bank pin. I almost shat myself. But, anyway, yeah, we just came out and executed…"

I wish this tradition went back way longer. If there was video of Doug Henning floating into the '76 Raiders meeting room, then walking through a mirror, or silent, fast-moving, hand-cranked footage of Harry Houdini escaping from a milk can to blow the leather-helmeted minds of the Canton Bulldogs, I would be watching it right now, and so would you.