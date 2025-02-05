Arch Manning Shows Off Absurd Athleticism With Impressive Dunk: WATCH

Arch Manning's athletic skills aren't just confined to the football field.

The young phenom QB is officially in control of the Texas Longhorns program after Quinn Ewers decided to leave for the NFL.

After two years sitting and developing with limited reps, the world will finally get to see Arch at the reins in Austin in 2025.

The hype is going to be absolutely deafening.

Arch Manning shows off basketball skills.

One of the biggest talking points around Arch Manning is how he's the most athletic member of the family, and significantly more athletic than Eli and Peyton.

He's shown early signs that he definitely has next level speed and elusiveness. Apparently, his vertical is also pretty impressive.

TikTok user Aysa Crocker recently shared a video of Manning throwing down a windmill dunk with absolute ease.

Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

That looked like it required absolutely zero effort from Arch. You have to love to see something like that if you're a Texas fan.

Although, maybe college football fans shouldn't be too surprised. This is the young man who ripped off an insanely TD run coming right off the bench early in the season.

Get a ticket on the hype train while you still can because there soon won't be any room left.