Arch Manning Does His Best Peyton Impression And Has Meltdown In The Swamp

Cheer up, Texas fans! You might have a Hall of Fame QB on your hands.

It was all there for the taking for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

All they had to do was come into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and beat the breaks off a listless Florida Gators team that had not won a game against a Power 4 opponent in 11 months.

A Top Ten team with maybe the best roster, top to bottom, in all of college football facing off against a program with its finger on the trigger ready to fire its coach into the sun.

What could possibly go wrong?

Oops! Swing and a miss!

You had one job, Arch.

I haven't exactly made it a secret that I want Billy Napier out of Gainesville expeditiously, and a loss today would have surely put him on a slow boat out of the coach's office in The Swamp, but Texas looked like the team with a wayward coaching staff and players with nothing left to play for.

To his credit, Arch has something in common with his Uncle Peyton with this subpar showing in North Florida.

The former Tennessee quarterback famously went 0-4 against the Gators during his college career, and it's safe to say he turned out okay, so this isn't the end of the road for Arch.

It does, however, put Texas' playoff hopes on life support, as the Horns have two losses and a date with top-five Oklahoma still on their calendar in the month of October.

If Sooners signal caller John Mateer finds his way back for that one, Texas could be staring down the barrel of their third loss before Halloween.

Then in November, Texas travels to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs and a loss there would all but assuredly keep the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff.

But, hey, cheer up, Texas fans.

If Arch's career trajectory looks anything like ol' uncle Peyton's, you should be just fine.