Apple Reportedly Bidding On Formula 1 TV Rights After Success Of 'F1' Movie

F1's current deal with ESPN and Disney ends at the end of the season

It's somewhat odd that we're about halfway through the 2025 Formula 1 season, and as it stands, the series doesn't have a US TV deal next season. That's a problem since the 2026 season will see new technical and engine regulations, a new street race in Madrid, and Cadillac joining the grid as the 11th team.

It now seems like Apple is interested in adding F1 to its sports programming portfolio.

ESPN currently holds US broadcast rights through the end of this season and airs a simulcast of UK broadcaster Sky Sports' broadcast on their networks, with occasional races airing on ABC.

However, according to the Financial Times, the $85 million per season ESPN and its parent company Disney have been paying to broadcast F1 is expected to be significantly higher.

ESPN and Disney's exclusive window to renegotiate a deal ran out earlier this year, opening the door to other potential broadcast partners, and now Apple — which produced the movie F1 — is reportedly interested in bringing the series to its AppleTV+ service.

Apple throwing its hat into the ring comes just after F1 became Apple Studios' highest-grossing film ever. After that success, why not go all in on F1?

AppleTV+ already streams MLS games as well as some MLB games, but getting F1 rights as the sport's popularity continues to grow here in the US would be a big move for the company.

In addition to Apple, Netflix has reportedly been interested in securing US broadcast rights. Netflix is another company with a pre-existing relationship with Formula 1 as the streamer is home to the wildly successful documentary series Drive To Survive, which is credited with helping to grow the sport in the US.

Considering the growth of the sport in recent years and the fact that there are three Grand Prix on US soil in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas, it stands to reason that F1 is going to want a pretty big increase in rights fees for its next deal.

It's just a matter of whether anyone is willing to take that on.