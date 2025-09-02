AP Top 25 Poll Shake-Up: Ohio State Takes No. 1, Alabama Tumbles After Florida State Loss

The AP poll sees major shake-ups after Week 1, with Ohio State leading, Alabama reeling, and LSU climbing the ladder.

We have a new number one team in college football, with the Ohio State Buckeyes rising to the top after dealing with Texas this past weekend in Columbus.

But, the most discussed result in college football was obviously the Florida State win over Alabama, which shocked fans across the country.

Right now, there are Alabama fans who are on the brink of insanity based off watching their team play this past weekend, and rightfully so.

As for what the new AP Top-25 looks like, there are a number of surprising moves. Another team making a well-deserved jump was LSU, who defeated Clemson in what turned out to be a fantastic game in the ‘other’ Death Valley.

Here's a look at the new poll.

Ohio State Penn State LSU Georgia Miami Oregon Texas Clemson Notre Dame South Carolina Illinois Arizona State Florida Florida State Michigan Iowa State SMU Oklahoma Texas A&M Ole Miss Alabama Tennessee Indiana Texas Tech Utah

So, after the first official weekend of college football, we've already had some substantial movement within the polls. This is another obvious reason why preseason rankings have become useless, given that we have no idea what to expect from these teams before the opening weekend.

Now, everyone has my permission to overreact, as we head into a lackluster Saturday of football, with Michigan traveling to Oklahoma as the headliner.