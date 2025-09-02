AP Top 25 Poll Shake-Up: Ohio State Takes No. 1, Alabama Tumbles After Florida State Loss

The AP poll sees major shake-ups after Week 1, with Ohio State leading, Alabama reeling, and LSU climbing the ladder.

PublishedUpdated

We have a new number one team in college football, with the Ohio State Buckeyes rising to the top after dealing with Texas this past weekend in Columbus.

 But, the most discussed result in college football was obviously the Florida State win over Alabama, which shocked fans across the country. 

Right now, there are Alabama fans who are on the brink of insanity based off watching their team play this past weekend, and rightfully so. 

As for what the new AP Top-25 looks like, there are a number of surprising moves. Another team making a well-deserved jump was LSU, who defeated Clemson in what turned out to be a fantastic game in the ‘other’ Death Valley. 

Here's a look at the new poll. 

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Clemson
  9. Notre Dame
  10. South Carolina
  11. Illinois
  12. Arizona State
  13. Florida
  14. Florida State
  15. Michigan
  16. Iowa State
  17. SMU
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Alabama
  22. Tennessee
  23. Indiana
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Utah

So, after the first official weekend of college football, we've already had some substantial movement within the polls. This is another obvious reason why preseason rankings have become useless, given that we have no idea what to expect from these teams before the opening weekend. 

Now, everyone has my permission to overreact, as we head into a lackluster Saturday of football, with Michigan traveling to Oklahoma as the headliner. 

Tags
Written by
Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series. Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football "Credit Card Scandal" along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.