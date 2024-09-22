Was There Any Doubt? Caitlin Clark Wins AP's WNBA Rookie of the Year After GOAT Campaign

Sheryl Swoopes just tossed her phone through a window … Caitlin Clark is your unanimous AP WNBA Rookie of the Year!

Was there any doubt?

Of course not — it's Caitlin Clark's league, and we're all along for the ride … unless you're a hater who can't stand watching a white woman thrive in the WNBA.

In terms of pure talent, the race for ROTY wasn't close.

Clark was named the unanimous Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year early Sunday.

Surprisingly, Indiana Fever's No. 1 pick faced an uphill battle for the award through some of the WNBA media's purview as the latter campaigned for Chicago's Angel Reese to win over Clark.

Then the Fever rookie started to amass an indisputable case for the award, and the media's case for Reese caved in on itself.

Clark averaged 19.2 points per game and led the league in assists, averaging 8.4 per game. She continued her success beyond the arc, hailing from her superstar days in Iowa. Clark hit 122 three-pointers this year, which also led the league.

Clark surpassed the rookie record for most points scored (769) and eclipsed the single-season assists mark (337). She also recorded the first-ever triple-double by a rookie … and did it again to notch two in her impressive campaign.

She was also electric on the floor and television screens, helping the WNBA reel in millions of new fans through her dynamic play.

Most importantly, Clark turned a 13-27 Fever squad from 2023 into a postseason contender, finishing with a 20-20 record.

Clark commented on winning the prestigious award.

"This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year," Clark said, as relayed by Fox News Digital. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason."

Now she prepares to take on the Connecticut Sun in a first-round postseason battle to further cement her all-time rookie campaign.

The sixth-seeded Indiana squad takes on the third-seeded Connecticut team on Sunday.

Bring your popcorn.

Congratulations to the rookie!

