Sheryl Swoopes Is Addicted To Saying Dumb Things About Caitlin Clark, Claims She Isn't 'Dominating' As Rookie

Sheryl Swoopes has said something moronic about Caitlin Clark. In other news, it's a day that ends with the letter ‘y’ and water continues to be wet.

The former WNBA star has, for whatever reason, made it a point to become Clark's biggest critic this season. Anytime Swoopes says something positive about the rookie phenom, she has to back it up with some sort of criticism immediately.

It's as if she's playing queen moderator in the debate that the media has entirely fabricated about whether Clark is already among the WNBA's best players.

Of course, Clark is the only reason the majority of the sports world has started paying attention to the WNBA for the first time. You can easily make the argument that Clark is the best player in the WNBA, not named A'Ja Wilson, who is well on her way to being named league MVP for the third time since 2020.

Swoopes either can't grasp those facts or simply doesn't want to. Her latest claim is that Clark isn't "dominating" the WNBA, which anyone who has paid any attention whatsoever understands that's an insane statement.

"Those are hella good numbers. But, to me, that’s not dominating," Swoopes said on the ‘Gil’s Arena' podcast when Gilbert Arenas rattled off Clark's statistics this season

"People were like, ‘Oh my God, you said she wouldn’t be good,’ but I didn’t say she wouldn’t be good," Swoopes said. "What I said was I didn’t think Caitlin, or Angel, would come into the league and dominate immediately, which I don’t think either of them did. …I still don’t think [Clark’s] dominating, but she’s a different player than she was in the first half of the season.".

Swoopes has a right to her own opinion, but the entire world has the right to call her out for how wrong that opinion is.

Clark is averaging 19.5 points, a WNBA-leading 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. The former Iowa star has already set the WNBA single-season record and the single-season rookie scoring record while also becoming the first rookie to ever record a triple-double. We also can't forget that she's already recorded the most double-doubles by a guard in league history.

For context, Swoopes averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in her 324-game career. Her best season came in 2000 when she averaged 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Everyone would say that Swoopes was a dominant player during her day, but despite Clark's rookie numbers being right there with Swoopes' best, we're not supposed to say Clark is dominating? Got it.

Clark's dominance has helped land the Fever in the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016, which is quite an accomplishment for a franchise that won a combined 18 games in the two seasons before Clark arrived.

Nobody was talking about Sheryl Swoopes before the WNBA season started, but she's figured out a way to jump back into the spotlight for the first time since retiring nearly 15 years ago. She's staying ‘relevant’ by saying dumb things about the most-popular women's basketball player on the planet while clearly falling into the trap of becoming addicted to her social media mentions filling up, even if the overwhelming majority of the population disagrees with everything she's saying.