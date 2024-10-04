Antonio Brown Encourages Voting While Promoting Appearance At Steelers Game

Former NFL superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown is encouraging his massive following on X to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Brown has been openly critical of Kamala Harris and announced his support for Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with OutKick earlier in 2024.

READ: Former NFL Player Antonio Brown Backs Donald Trump, Cites Pardons For Hip-Hop Figures | OutKick Exclusive

While his post encouraging his followers to vote did not specifically mention Trump, it's notable that it was linked to the Pennsylvania voter services website. Pennsylvania, of course, being widely expected to play a significant, if not determinant role in the 2024 election.

"Steeler Nation see you on Sunday at the game," Brown posted. "Before then make sure to sign up to vote in this years election. @X makes it easy to find the info and every vote counts @elonmusk."

Antonio Brown Or Taylor Swift, Who Will Impact The Election More?

Brown's Trump endorsement, like most celebrity or athlete endorsements, will almost certainly have little-to-no impact on the outcome of the presidential election. But if there is any potential benefit for former President Trump, it could be in making it seem more socially acceptable for black voters to vote for him.

Polls have fluctuated wildly, but there does seem to be some meaningful increase in support for Trump among black voters, specifically black male voters.

Brown didn't explain what his appearance at the Steelers game will entail, but he's rarely dull. Pittsburgh hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and given the Steelers struggles on offense thus far, fans might be wishing Brown would make a return to the field.