Antoine Walker Ignites Debate on WNBA vs. NBA Analyst Divide

Former NBA forward and Kentucky standout Antoine Walker sparked a lively debate on X this weekend with a unique question about WNBA coverage. 

"Can somebody explain why there aren’t any ex nba players covering WNBA?" he posted, "but there are ex women basketball players covering the NBA?"

WNBA fans didn’t hold back; some were irked by the query, others diving into the nuances. 

One fan quipped, "It would be considered mansplaining in a girlboss setting." 

Another added, "Because talking about the WNBA, when you played in the NBA, is a step backwards. Talking about the NBA, when you played in the WNBA, is a step up."

Walker’s point was clear: WNBA players often join major platforms like ESPN to break down NBA games, yet NBA players rarely get the mic for WNBA discussions. 

Why the gap? 

Some fans pointed to tone — imagining Charles Barkley’s blunt style, like telling a player to "Get her big a** down there and rebound," might not land well. 

Others pointed out the obvious mistake of inviting someone like Kendrick Perkins into the mix … even for a league like the WNBA that could benefit from all the press it can get.

"They would put a hit out on Kendrick Perkins after his first segment," another fan reacted.

It’s worth noting that WNBA commentators like Chiney Ogwumike and Candace Parker are currently analyzing NBA games. 

(In my honest opinion, Candace is terrible at this.)

The discussion reveals a tricky balance — progressive norms (which ruin the WNBA) and market dynamics play huge roles.

No easy answers, but Walker’s question cuts deep. (What do you think? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

