Anthony Walker Jr. Gifts Dolphins Teammates Their Former High School Jerseys For Christmas

We love some feel-good wholesome content at Christmastime, and Anthony Walker Jr. has certainly delivered.

Every holiday season, NFL players spend thousands purchasing flashy, expensive gifts for their teammates. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but this year, the Miami Dolphins' linebacker decided to surprise the locker room with something a little more nostalgic and meaningful.

Walker gifted all of his teammates jerseys from their former high school.

It must have taken a lot of time to research the alma mater and jersey number of more than 50 pro football players, so kudos to Walker for coming up with the most thoughtful gift of the season.

"I wanted to give back to my guys, the team. I wanted to do something different for Christmas this year," Walker said, via a Dolphins TikTok video. "I know everybody remembers their high school days when we first started getting into this and really taking it seriously. So yeah, I just wanted to give all the guys their high school jerseys.

"Anything for the guys!"

High school football means a lot to the eighth-year NFL vet. In addition to his job as a pro football player, Walker is the defensive coordinator at his own alma mater, Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens. His father, Anthony Walker Sr., is the head coach, and the two have sort of a good cop/bad cop dynamic.

"My dad is pretty tough on them," Walker said last month, via the Dolphins' website. "I try to be kind of the good cop, I guess, coming in after and making sure everything is all right. But trying to win, and I know that's all he wants, and he wants the best for each kid. So I know he means well, and I'm with him."

Walker only spends a few days a week at Pace — you know, since his day job is pretty demanding. But it's important to him to help guide the kids who stand where he once did.

"This is my passion," Walker said. "This is my purpose."

Now fighting for a Wild Card spot, the 6-7 Dolphins take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.