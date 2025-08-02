Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is Kicking HIs Skittles Habit

If you or anyone you love needs help getting off of Skittles...

Getting rid of a vice is never easy, but I think we underestimate how hard it is to kick a candy habit, and that is precisely what Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson is trying to do right now, and it's a doozy.

Pure, uncut Skittles… I'm assuming original mix, but perhaps the tropical mix. Maybe wild berry.

God help him if he's hooked on the sours…

The former Florida Gator is headed into his third NFL season, and according to ESPN's Stephen Holder, he showed up to camp looking a bit leaner than he has in years past.

"I had to cut the sweets out, man," Richardson said. "It's the candy. I used to be big on Skittles and all that stuff, just eating candy all the time. So, I've been just trying to cut out the sugary stuff and hydrate more.

"I need to be more of a pro when it comes to my eating."

Skittles, man. Once you get that first taste of the rainbow… It's over.

The colorful little fellas are popular around the NFL. Remember, Marshawn Lynch used to have a little Tupperware container full of them on the sidelines?

But credit to Richardson for admitting that he had a candy problem and then trying to do something about it.

I went through a rough patch about a year ago (the Flyers were losing a lot and Curb Your Enthusiasm had just ended), and I started a box-a-day Bottlecaps habit.

Morning, noon, and night, I was tossing handfuls of root beer, grape, cola, cherry, and orange-flavored tablets in my dumb face.

Did it start to put a stain on my relationships or my ability to perform at work? No, not at all — I mean, it's just candy — but it's bad for your teeth and stuff, so I stopped.

So did Richardson, and he did it to be the best version of himself on the field that he can be to help the Colts win more this season.

"I just feel like the things I was doing last year and the year before, I feel like there was more [to do]," Richardson said. "All the greats, they always do more. They do more than what other people are expecting them to do.

"After last season, I felt like I needed to do more not only for the team, but for myself. If I want to be a great and I want to be in the Hall of Fame one day, I have to do more. I know I have to go do things that other people won't do."