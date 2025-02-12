Anthony Rendon Must Be Thrilled To Be Facing 'Long-Term' Absence From Baseball

Anthony Rendon has made it clear that he doesn't particularly enjoy playing baseball. Even though, at one point in his career, he was among the most feared hitters in the sport.

Rendon signed a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2020 season, then proceeded to fall off a cliff. After hitting 34 home runs in 2019 on his way to a World Series with the Nationals, Rendon's hit just 22 home runs in the five seasons since. And based on a new report Wednesday, it doesn't sound like he'll be hitting many more in 2025.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian told the media at spring training that Rendon is set to undergo "hip surgery," and will face a "long-term" recovery.

Minasian didn't say that Rendon will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season, but it doesn't sound encouraging to hear "long-term" when dealing with recovery from surgery. And a player whose commitment to the game isn't particularly high.

Anthony Rendon Injury Cements One Of Baseball's Worst Ever Contracts

It's a bit of an odd coincidence that two of the worst contracts signed in recent baseball memory have been to members of the 2019 Nationals World Series-winning team.

If Rendon misses the entirety of 2025, he'll have contributed just 3.7 wins above replacement in six seasons, 2.5 of which came in 2020. For that level of "production," he'll have been paid a whopping $210 million. However, his 2020 salary was cut due to the shorter COVID season.

Stephen Strasburg's contract was similarly disastrous, before he was forced into an early retirement. He, too, signed for seven years and $245 million prior to 2020, only to make just eight more starts in his career, with his last appearance coming in 2022. When he gave up seven runs in 4.2 innings.

14 years of commitment, $490 million worth of money, and Strasburg and Rendon will have combined for 3.7 wins above replacement in 10 player seasons. Unbelievable.

Despite what he's previously said about baseball taking a back seat to other priorities, Rendon has to be frustrated that he's been unable to stay healthy and productive. Though not nearly as frustrated as Angels fans who thought they were pairing a superstar third baseman with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

There is good news for fans in Orange County though: Rendon's contract ends after the 2026 season.