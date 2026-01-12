Former Golf Star Anthony Kim Sends Vulgar Message To Haters After Earning LIV Golf Spot

After joining LIV Golf in 2024 and ending a 12-year, mysterious hiatus from professional golf, Anthony Kim was relegated from the Saudi-backed circuit after severely struggling in 13 starts. This forced him into having to try and earn back his spot through LIV Promotions, and after successfully doing so on Sunday, he was sure to give a special shoutout to his critics.

The 40-year-old was exempt into round two of the four-round event and was able to put himself in a great position after a third-round 66. He followed things up with a final round of 69 and ultimately earned the third and final spot up for grabs. Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren finished runner-up while Canada's Richard T. Lee ran away with the title at 11-under.

After not earning a point in his baker's dozen starts following his return, Kim earned his fair share of haters. He's active across social media as well and notices the many folks who chirp him in his mentions, and he did not forget to mention them during his celebratory post-round interview.

"This is just the first step, but I’m glad I earned my spot so everybody could quit talking sh-t, and I’ll be back soon, and I’ll be winning golf tournaments soon," Kim said.

"There are so many negative people out there. Unfortunately, I love hearing all the negativity. But I’m glad I get to throw this in their face.

"This is a surreal moment for me because other people, obviously outside of my inner circle, doubted me, but I would be lying to say that I didn’t know if I would ever earn my way back. To all the people that don’t feel I belong, they can suck it now."

Given those comments, it's no secret that Kim uses any criticism that comes his way as motivation. Many, if not most in the golf world have been in his corner since his return, and many more will jump on board after he went out and earned another opportunity with LIV Golf this season.

Before stepping away from the game for over a decade, Kim earned three wins on the PGA Tour and helped lead the U.S. to wins in both the 2008 Ryder Cup and 2009 Presidents Cup.