Anthony Edwards Absolutely Stunned When Told Brutal Timberwolves Playoff Stat

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found themselves in a shooting slump for the ages over their last two playoff games, and while it's normal for teams to go through shooting slumps, not even Minnesota star Anthony Edwards can comprehend just how bad things have been for his squad.

Minnesota dropped Game 1 of its series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening by a count of 99-88. Interestingly enough, the Timberwolves actually had a higher overall shooting percentage than the Warriors, but it was their incredible struggles from three-point territory that set them back as they went just 5-for-29 from deep.

If you couple Minnesota's Tuesday night shooting ‘performance’ with its 7-for-47 three-point mark against the Los Angeles Lakers in its series-clinching Game 5 victory, you're left with a 12-for-76 performance from deep in the last two games.

If that sounds bad, it's because it is. In fact, it's the worst three-point shooting performance of all time by a team in NBA playoff history across a two-game stretch, which is the stat that blew Edwards away.

The three-point shooting percentage may not be great, but Edwards' reaction to the statistic is pure gold.

It literally left him speechless before he had a solid laugh with teammate Julius Randle, which shows that the pair is well aware that this is simply a slump that statistically can not continue.

Edwards himself went 1-for-5 from deep against the Warriors in Game 1, which was a slight improvement over his 0-for-11 performance against the Lakers in Game 5, a game Minnesota somehow won by seven points.