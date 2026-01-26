Anthony Edwards Faces Criticism For Neutral Stance After Minnesota Shooting

The smartest athletes understand that free speech includes the right to speak carefully, or not at all.

Social media remains one of the few spaces where free speech and social justice activism can coexist without requiring action beyond a post.

For many, its function is less about solutions and more about sustaining outrage.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was asked Sunday for his thoughts on the recent shooting involving federal agents and anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old who was shot and killed, triggering widespread unrest and reaction.

Edwards responded cautiously, expressing support for the people of Minnesota and his hometown fans, a measured approach commonly expected from a franchise centerpiece navigating a volatile issue.

That restraint drew criticism from some who expected a more forceful, politically charged response, particularly one aligned with anti-ICE protesters.

"I just love Minnesota," Ant-Man said, continuing, "all the love and support that they show me. So I'm behind whatever they with. I don't really have social media, so I'm not in tune with everything. But I've heard about the stuff that's going on. Me and my family definitely praying for everybody."

One of the NBA’s most popular players, Edwards avoided singling out any group or ideology, opting instead to acknowledge the tragedy while keeping his message ambivalent.

Still, critics flooded social media, arguing he failed to use his platform to denounce ICE and take what they deemed the "right" stance.

"Anthony Edwards has always been a loser so I’m not shocked by his continued loser behavior," one fan wrote.

Another added, "If Anthony Edwards came out and said 'we are not taking the court until ICE is out of our state' he would be the most beloved athlete since Muhammad Ali."

Others defended Edwards, emphasizing the difficulty and risk of political commentary from high-profile athletes.

"Smart answer, a star athlete knows that he will offend 50% of the people with whatever he says," one user posted on X.

Another wrote, "I’m glad Ant didn’t take the bait."

Before Sunday’s game, the Timberwolves organization held a moment of silence for Pretti, recognizing the loss of life without issuing a political statement. Elsewhere in sports, athletes took more explicit positions. WNBA star Breanna Stewart shared anti-ICE sentiment on social media, while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton publicly criticized immigration enforcement actions.

Edwards chose a different path, offering support without political alignment, a decision that underscored how neutrality itself has become a flashpoint in modern sports discourse.

