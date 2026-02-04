Everyone Made The Same Joke After Stunning Anthony Davis Trade

Anthony Davis is headed to the nation's capital to link up with Tre Young to help form what could be a formidable Washington Wizards team sooner rather than later. The Wizards landing a 10-time All-Star in Davis in a downright stunning trade with the Dallas Mavericks isn't the story, however.

The story is how the Mavericks somehow found a way to look more incompetent than they already did.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Mavericks are trading Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and Davis to the Wizards in exchange for Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Khris Middleton, a pair of first-round picks, and a trio of second-round picks.

Davis was, of course, the key piece in last season's trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Doncic to the Lakers deal was already seen as one of the worst trades in the history of professional sports, only padded by the fact that the Mavs landed the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and selected Cooper Flagg.

This didn't stop the NBA world from clowning on the Mavericks for acquiring Davis a season ago in a move that saw a generational talent in Doncic leave, only to ship Davis out of Dallas after appearing in a whopping 29 games in a Mavs uniform.

This season's NBA trade deadline has already delivered a few moves that could very well reshape franchises with James Harden landing in Cleveland, Jaren Jackson Jr. being dealt from Memphis to Utah, and now Davis being traded to the Wizards.