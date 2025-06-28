Is Anthony Davis A No-Doubt Hall Of Famer? Tony Kornheiser Says 'Not So Fast!'

Tony Kornheiser ignored the numbers when looking at the career of Anthony Davis.

I love a good old-fashioned, healthy sports debate.

It makes for great conversation between friends at the bar or can provide a safe alternative when you don't want to talk politics at a family gathering.

The thing about sports debates, in my opinion, is that they have to at least be intellectually honest and, well, debatable.

Tony Kornheiser tried to unleash probably one of the dumbest sports debates on an unsuspecting ESPN audience in quite some time (and that's saying a lot) when he dropped this gem during a Thursday broadcast of ESPN's Pardon The Interruption.

I understand they don't have a lot of time for each topic, but credit to Mike Wilbon for not taking the bait laid by his running mate.

Listen to how incredulous he sounds! As if Anthony Davis going into the Basketball Hall of Fame is some heretical statement.

AD being debated as a no-doubt Hall of Fame inductee is beyond asinine if you peel back even the tippy-top layer of this debate onion.

Let's just take a second to ignore all the "mid" that has been let into the Hall of Fame over the last few decades and look at Davis' accomplishments in a vacuum.

He's a 10-time All-Star, has five All-NBA selections to his name (four of which were first-team honors), a five-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, he led the league in blocks three times, was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and was named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team, theoretically making him one of the 75 best players to ever play in the league.

Oh, and don't forget he won a ring in 2020 when LeBron couldn't do it by himself.

If that doesn't scream Basketball Hall of Fame to you, then we have kind of lost the plot here.

He has more All-NBA first team selections than Pau Gasol, Carmelo Anthony, and Paul Pierce combined, and as many as Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett.

Those are players who were just inducted in the last five years, and very worthy inductees, at that.

It's clear Tony Kornheiser is just trying to get a rise out of people and, hey, mission accomplished, pal.

I took the bait hook, line, and sinker!

There is no way he actually believes this, right?

Anthony Davis has one of the easiest cases for a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee right this second and is still just 32-years-old.

The comments were quick to point out the two big factors that sink Kornheiser's argument before it even gets off the ground: that Davis' accomplishments are elite and that they let everyone into the Hall these days.

I mean, I know ESPN is hurting for ratings these days, but still, I thought the PTI guys were better than that.

I haven't watched a lot of The Worldwide Leader lately, but with takes like these I may have to start tuning in just to get my daily dose of high blood pressure.

I can't wait for the folks on Get Up to debate whether Sidney Crosby is a lock for the Hockey Hall of Fame if he leaves Pittsburgh this summer.

Oh, that's right, ESPN doesn't talk hockey. My mistake!