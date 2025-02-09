Anthony Davis' Injury Makes Luka Doncic Trade Look Worse For Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks fans' nightmare over the Luka Doncic trade continues.

The Mavericks acquired Lakers' star big man Anthony Davis, 31, in a trade. With Davis' history of injuries, there was widespread fear that AD would not deliver a significant return in exchange for the prized Doncic.

Well, it took just one game in a Mavericks uniform for Davis to get injured, and the extent of his injury looks serious.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Anthony Davis is expected to sit out multiple weeks because of a left adductor strain.

Doncic was widely recognized as one of the league's top scorers, achieving this elite status well before turning 25. At 31, Davis offers plenty of gas in the tank but poses major question marks related to his longevity. Davis went down with a non-contact injury Saturday night.

AD put up an impressive start before his injury, posting 26 points in 31 minutes, adding 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Dallas faces a challenge of filling in for Davis' absence while holding onto the eighth seed in the West (28-25) heading into the All-Star break.

