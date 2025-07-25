Another Big Ten Coach Roasts SEC For Laughable Scheduling

The running theme of Big Ten media days seems to be coaches around the conference absolutely roasting the SEC for its sometimes questionable scheduling practices. And it's hard to blame them, after months of SEC players and coaches acting as though nothing can possibly compare to the rigors of SEC play. After a season in which they were beaten repeatedly by Big Ten teams.

Regardless, it's clear that coaches across the Big Ten heard those comments, including Penn State's James Franklin and Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti. Much of the disagreement stems from the fact that the SEC plays eight conference games, instead of nine. That's leading to differing opinions on how to value schedule ratings across conferences. Which, despite the expanded playoff, has never been more important at the end of the season.

And now we can add Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch to the list too.

Jedd Fisch Blasts SEC For Playing FCS Schools In November

Fisch, speaking at Big Ten media days this week, went off on the SEC for using FCS, or FCS-level programs, as a late-season bye week in November. Instead of playing the extra conference game that the Big Ten plays, late in the season, when fatigue, travel, and injuries have taken their toll, the Alabamas of the world play Furman or Mercer.

He compared it to the NFL, saying there's no such scheduling "quirks" in the professional league.

"The NFL doesn't play the CFL in the middle of the season," he said.

Yes, the NFL does not! That's a good point.

Obviously, there's a big difference between the NFL and college football. Conferences, bowl subdivisions, and regional concerns make for varied schedules regardless. Still, when you see the list of non-conference games from prominent SEC teams, in combination with the eight conference games, it's clear why Big Ten supporters aren't happy.

Alabama: Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois

Arkansas: Alabama A&M, Memphis and Arkansas State

Auburn: South Alabama, Ball State and Mercer

Florida: Long Island (how is this one even real?) and South Florida

Kentucky: Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Tennessee Tech

LSU: Louisiana Tech, SE Louisiana (incredible) and Western Kentucky

Ole Miss: Georgia State and The Citadel

Mississippi State: Southern Miss, Alcorn State and Northern Illinois

Missouri: Central Arkansas, UL-Lafayette and UMass

Oklahoma: Illinois State, Temple and Kent State

South Carolina: South Carolina State and Coastal Carolina

Tennessee: ETS, UAB and New Mexico State

Texas: San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston

Texas A&M: UTSA, Utah State and Samford

Vanderbilt: Charleston Southern, Georgia State and Utah State

Not exactly impressive. There are plenty other tough SEC non-conference games on the schedule: Texas at Ohio State, LSU at Clemson, Florida at Miami, and Texas A&M at Notre Dame. But when other conferences play those games and nine in their conference, it adds up. The coaches aren't happy.