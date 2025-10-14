Angry Rockets Star Amen Thompson Picks A Fight With Much Smaller Pelicans Guard: VIDEO

NBA Preseason is off to a wild start.

It’s a slow day in sports, outside of playoff baseball, so let’s turn our attention to the NBA preseason, which, believe it or not, is already underway.

Tuesday night's face-off between the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets featured some fireworks when Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Rockets forward Amen Thompson were tangled up in a small fight.

WATCH:

Points to Alvarado, who at 6-feet challenged the 6-foot-7 Thompson, the latter of whom is known for his fiery attitude.

Thompson didn't appreciate Alvarado's box-out during the second quarter and grabbed hold of the guard by the face and neck, twisting Alvarado to the ground, sparking a huddle between teams.

Thompson received a Flagrant Foul 1, while Alvarado was called for a technical foul.

NBA fans reacted to the preseason brawl.

One fan responded, "Amen Thompson still has anger issues it appears."

"Hopefully Thompson's suspended for a few games. One of the dirtiest players in the game," another fan chimed in.

Others called out the size difference between enemies. "5’3 Alvarado can't hang with Amen," one fan joked.

Houston's aiming for a championship-or-bust year after trading for veteran Kevin Durant this offseason.

The Rockets also lost guard Fred VanVleet to a season-ending injury before the season's start, though expectations will still weigh heavily on KD and company to emerge out of the West.

