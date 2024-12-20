Angry Parents Shred California School Board For Allowing Trans Athlete On Girls Team

California's Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) has been at the center of controversy after a transgender athlete was permitted to compete on the girls' cross-country team, and parents laid into the school board on Thursday night.

If that name rings a bell, it's because this is the same district that punished students at Martin Luther King High School for wearing shirts that read "Save Women's Sports," saying they created a hostile environment and allegedly compared the shirts to wearing a swastika.

Which, as anyone with an ounce of sense knows, is one hell of a stretch…

And since the district isn't willing to stand up for the girls who go there, and the girls aren't being given a chance to stick up for themselves (although, according to Fox News Digital, the school gave up on punishing students for the shirts around December 11), it was time for the adults — actual adults with common sense — to step in.

Parents Went Scorched Earth On This School Board

One mother blasted the school board by pointing out the fact that the district's own science textbooks teach the genetic differences between males and females, something the district is clearly rejecting by allowing a biological male to compete on the girls' team.

And just in case the school board needed a refresher on this bit of basic freshman science, the woman wore a shirt that read "XX≠XY."t

"This is what you did to students who wore the shirt I'm wearing tonight, for claiming a biological fact that's in your textbook, that's part of your curriculum. Are we going to put tape on the textbooks next? Is that what's going to happen, we're not going to teach science?" she asked.

"You are denying biological facts to not hurt someone's feelings, and that's not okay!"

I'd feel bad for the school board members if they didn't do this to themselves because they spent the night getting dunked on more than a NERF mini-basketball hoop on the back of a bedroom door.

Another woman rolled into the meeting with another book, advised any kids in the room — which also featured man pro-trans "activists" — to leave, and then read sexually explicit excerpts from books that are currently sitting in the middle school's library.

I can't think of any reason a middle schooler would need to read sexually explicit material, and if you can, go seek professional help…

She also blasted the school board for labeling those concerned about the welfare of their daughters "agitators, MAGA disruptors."

Another father — who has triplets at the high school, and one of his daughters was one of the students involved in a lawsuit alleging her First Amendment rights were violated by the school — said that while student-athletes at the school are told they can't miss practice, the transgender athlete at the center of the controversy was told that they didn't have to, and attended only 14 of 74 practices.

They were given preferential treatment so that they did not have to come to practice," he said. "That's why we're here. That's why this all came about, and the administration knew about it."

It's great to see parents getting fired up and fired back at the absurd things happening in some public schools.

The way that some of these districts scoff at legitimate concerns of both students and parents — y'know, the people they're supposed to be working for — is nothing short of disgusting, and frankly disturbing.

Hats off to these folks who are standing up for their kids and female athletes across the country.