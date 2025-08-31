Angels' Taylor Ward Bloodied After Running Face-First Into Astros Fence

An Angels player was left seriously bloodied after running into the metal scoreboard in the outfield, facing the Houston Astros.

Chasing a hit to deep left by Houston's Ramon Urias, Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward collided with the metal scoreboard at Daikin Park, fell back, and immediately called for help after suffering a massive gash above his right eye.

Angels reliever Andrew Chafin urgently applied a towel to Ward's face, rushing over to his teammate moments after he crashed into the scoreboard near the Crawford Boxes.

Ward required a cart and was removed from the game, prompting Angels interim manager Ray Washington to insert Christian Moore at second base and shift Luis Rengifo to the outfield to replace Ward.

Montgomery, the skipper filling in for Ron Washington, said Ward left the stadium in an ambulance to receive sutures for his bloody cut, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register.

"The bottom line, and I've talked about this before, but there should be no out-of-town metal scoreboard anywhere on the baseball field," teammate Jo Adell said.

"It's the big leagues. Like this is ridiculous. A guy goes back to make a play, and he's got to worry about a metal fence. That's crazy."

Some fans voiced outrage toward MLB for allowing the Astros' stadium to place metal infrastructure in a risky area of the outfield during live action.

"Thoughts and prayers for Taylor Ward. That field should be either changed or banned, totally unsafe. Shame on you MLB for allowing it to be built that way," one fan posted on X.

"Taylor Ward dude….. prayers I know that s**t hurt," another fan added.

Ward entered Sunday’s contest ranked in the top 10 in runs batted in among American League sluggers.

Back in 2023, he suffered a frightening injury against the Toronto Blue Jays when a fastball from Alek Manoah struck him near his left eye, leaving him with multiple facial fractures. In 2024, Ward was also hit in the head by a pitch but avoided serious injury and remained in the lineup.

The Halos beat the Astros, 3-0, on Sunday, but may be losing Ward for several games, pending further evaluation.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela