Angels Pitcher Struck Hard By Comeback Ball, Leaves Game

LA baseball can't catch a break.

On Wednesday, Jose Soriano — starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels — left the game in the bottom of the second inning after a comeback ball hit him in the ribs.

Not enough padding in that area could shield what probably felt like a real bruising hit for Soriano.

Facing the Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Bauers, Soriano saw a 107-mph line drive come back to the mound. Soriano keeled over and waited for the team's trainers to get him back in the clubhouse. 

MILWAUKEE - Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano is removed from the game after being hit by a Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jake Bauers line drive during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bauers' hit off Soriano loaded the bases for Milwaukee in the second, and the Brewers finished the frame by driving in five runs to take a big lead against the injured Angels.

It's all bad news for the Angels, who were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this week. 

MILWAUKEE - Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano pitches during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Halos entered Wednesday's game with a dismal 69-82 record, remaining at the bottom of the AL West.

They also came into their face-off with the playoff-ready Brewers just 145 strikeouts away from setting the MLB record for most strikeouts in a single season by a team.

The Angels infamously decided to buy at the trade deadline this year and played a worse second half, quickly fading from postseason contention after their trades.

Soriano, for what it's worth, was the team's second-best starter behind Yusei Kikuchi. With less than two weeks left in the season, Soriano's year may be over.

