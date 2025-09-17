Angels Pitcher Struck Hard By Comeback Ball, Leaves Game

LA baseball can't catch a break.

On Wednesday, Jose Soriano — starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels — left the game in the bottom of the second inning after a comeback ball hit him in the ribs.

Not enough padding in that area could shield what probably felt like a real bruising hit for Soriano.

Facing the Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Bauers, Soriano saw a 107-mph line drive come back to the mound. Soriano keeled over and waited for the team's trainers to get him back in the clubhouse.

Bauers' hit off Soriano loaded the bases for Milwaukee in the second, and the Brewers finished the frame by driving in five runs to take a big lead against the injured Angels.

It's all bad news for the Angels, who were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this week.

The Halos entered Wednesday's game with a dismal 69-82 record, remaining at the bottom of the AL West.

They also came into their face-off with the playoff-ready Brewers just 145 strikeouts away from setting the MLB record for most strikeouts in a single season by a team.

The Angels infamously decided to buy at the trade deadline this year and played a worse second half, quickly fading from postseason contention after their trades.

Soriano, for what it's worth, was the team's second-best starter behind Yusei Kikuchi. With less than two weeks left in the season, Soriano's year may be over.

