Angels Owner Arte Moreno 'Locked In' On Albert Pujols As Next Manager Candidate After Firing Ron Washington

The Los Angeles Angels just completed yet another disappointing season, finishing 72-90 and dead last in the American League West. Incredibly, despite playing in one of baseball's largest markets and routinely running relatively high payrolls, the Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014.

Unsurprisingly, after another losing year, the team announced this week that manager Ron Washington would not be returning to lead the Angels in 2026 and beyond.

While the importance of a manager is often overstated, for example, Bruce Bochy being out with the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series just two years ago, it's still worth trying to find the best possible fit.

And team owner Arte Moreno reportedly already has a "best fit" in mind. Former superstar Albert Pujols. To the point that Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reported that Moreno is so locked in on Pujols, "the decision may be Pujols' to make."

But does that actually make sense?

Albert Pujols Has Track Record, Respect Of Players

Pujols obviously had a legendary playing career with the Cardinals, Angels, Dodgers and Cardinals again. His stats look like a video game; 3,384 hits, 703 home runs (703!), 2,218 runs batted in, second most ever, 1,914 runs, 686 doubles, and a career .918 OPS.

Three-time NL MVP, an 11-time All-Star. It's difficult to imagine a better resume. When he's first eligible for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2028, he should be a unanimous first-time inductee.

But does that mean he'll be a good manager? It's far less clear.

Yes, managing personalities and stars matters, which you'd imagine would be a strength for Pujols. But there's some level of strategy involved, and players are often resistant to advancements in new types of thinking. In learning about data and analytics and successfully incorporating them throughout the season.

The Angels are already paying Pujols around $1 million per year as part of the personal services section of the contract he signed with them. So it's possible that Moreno might be able to save some money by hiring Pujols as opposed to an outsider. But as always, what will actually determine Pujols' level of success in the dugout isn't what he brings, it's what the front office and ownership brings.

They've long been one of baseball's most incompetent franchises. That'll have to end, quickly, if they want the Pujols experiment to work.